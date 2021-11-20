Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,739 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

CADE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of CADE opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Cadence Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.