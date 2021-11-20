California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,286 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 22.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 8.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after acquiring an additional 83,561 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $31.63 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.14%.

GTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

