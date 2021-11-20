California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 62.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 72,505 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $495,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -173.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

