California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Celldex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CLDX opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.74. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.