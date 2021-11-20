California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Archrock by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Archrock by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 37,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Archrock by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 135,621 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,440,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 64,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

NYSE AROC opened at $7.59 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.24%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.