California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,474 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kforce by 72.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of KFRC opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $80.12.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

