California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in City were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of City stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. City Holding has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.95%.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

