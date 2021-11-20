Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

CPT stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,214. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.38. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 139.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.99%.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

