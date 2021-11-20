Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.52. Camtek has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Camtek by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Camtek by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

