Canadian Pacific Railway’s (CP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$111.00 price target on the stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$174.17.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

TSE:CP opened at C$94.71 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$90.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$115.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.