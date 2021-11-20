Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $38.64, but opened at $40.50. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $40.93, with a volume of 17,016 shares changing hands.

The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

