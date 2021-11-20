Cango (CANG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cango (NYSE:CANG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a net margin of 99.11% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cango to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cango alerts:

NYSE CANG opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cango has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cango by 55.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cango in the third quarter valued at $183,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CANG. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.