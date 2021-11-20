CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Short Interest Down 40.9% in October

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the October 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CNNXF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. CannAmerica Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Get CannAmerica Brands alerts:

CannAmerica Brands Company Profile

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for CannAmerica Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannAmerica Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.