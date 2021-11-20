CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Short Interest Down 40.9% in October

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the October 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CNNXF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. CannAmerica Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
CannAmerica Brands Company Profile
