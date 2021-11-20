Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Immunome in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.32) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.17). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Immunome’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14).

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

IMNM stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. Immunome has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $63.78.

In other news, Director Michael Rapp bought 25,962 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $518,201.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 799,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,965,325.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunome in the third quarter worth $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 23.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 38.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the third quarter worth about $436,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

