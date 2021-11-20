Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nkarta in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.64) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.62). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $572.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.44. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 7.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 8.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $10,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

