Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Short Interest Down 22.1% in October

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the October 14th total of 71,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 305,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,151,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sam Levinson bought 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $27,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 330,494 shares of company stock worth $9,974,708 in the last three months. 5.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capital Senior Living by 503.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Senior Living has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $17.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by $21.72.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital Senior Living from $2,300.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

