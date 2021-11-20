CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,079 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $206.60 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

