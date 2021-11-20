CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 106 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 44.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $112.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $104.92 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.15.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

