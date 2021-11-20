CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $252,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE opened at $151.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.22 and a 1-year high of $155.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.67 and a 200-day moving average of $149.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.