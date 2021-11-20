CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

