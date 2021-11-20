CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Amundi purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,105,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,761,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $252,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,373 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,014,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,953,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

