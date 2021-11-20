Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.17

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and traded as high as $4.46. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 61,623 shares.

CSFFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

