Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CSII has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $930.24 million, a PE ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

