Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $74.91

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.91 and last traded at $74.92, with a volume of 17556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.05.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $1,176,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,675 shares of company stock worth $5,550,924 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

