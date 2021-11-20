Caren L. Mason Sells 35,000 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $110.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.57. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.20 and a beta of 0.95.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $910,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $1,003,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 15.8% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 268,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,472,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $231,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

