Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,916,000 after buying an additional 238,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 190.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after buying an additional 141,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth about $11,687,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,441,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 385.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $125.13 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $126.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.91. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPO. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,708 shares of company stock worth $2,293,230. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

