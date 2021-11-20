Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 85 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $167.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

