Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $63.35 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

