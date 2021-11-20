Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 391.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $857.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $351.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $420.75 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $811.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $754.67.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $2.0938 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.