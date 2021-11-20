Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $2,636,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $79.45 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $57.61 and a 12 month high of $79.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

