Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In related news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,404,366 shares of company stock worth $150,080,192 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

