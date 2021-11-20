Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 977 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

