Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 168.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2,774.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,046,000 after buying an additional 541,710 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

