Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 228 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 190.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 47.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Analog Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 28.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

Analog Devices stock opened at $188.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.34 and its 200 day moving average is $167.96. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.84 and a twelve month high of $190.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

