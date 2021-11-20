Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 26.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

ECL opened at $234.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $236.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total value of $1,373,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,831 shares of company stock worth $46,703,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

