CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Up 46.6% in October

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the October 14th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CBFV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.77.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.04%. Analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

