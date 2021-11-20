Ccore (CCO) Hits Market Cap of $29,273.79

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Ccore has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $29,273.79 and $113.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00047330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.38 or 0.00219450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00088979 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

