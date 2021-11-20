Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.74.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,191,000 after purchasing an additional 433,120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,717,000 after buying an additional 217,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,031,000 after buying an additional 217,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 172,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,384,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

