Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 282.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,240 shares of company stock worth $1,381,767. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 118.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 264,359 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 711,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 395,695 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

