Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Down 30.3% in October

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the October 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPYYY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.59 on Friday. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

