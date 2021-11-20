Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 75,709 shares.The stock last traded at $20.66 and had previously closed at $20.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

