Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down to $36.01

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.01, but opened at $32.79. Certara shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 122,865 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $399,160,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 620,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $18,495,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,682,289 shares of company stock worth $441,841,945. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

