CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $240,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 533 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $533.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $476.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $535.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

