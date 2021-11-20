CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 155 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Amundi bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Amgen by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 25,684.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,756,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $206.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.78 and its 200 day moving average is $228.90. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

