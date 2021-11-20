Chardan Capital Cuts Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target to $25.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

FIXX stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.56.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. Analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Homology Medicines by 72.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after buying an additional 2,378,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after buying an additional 112,893 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Homology Medicines by 35.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,329,000 after buying an additional 705,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after buying an additional 570,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 750,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

