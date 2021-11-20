Chardan Capital Raises Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target to $12.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcella Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axcella Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

