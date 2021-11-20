Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.95 Million Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 401,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blucora were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 798.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOR opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.58 million, a P/E ratio of -41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blucora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.21 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

