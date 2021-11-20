Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Clover Health Investments worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

CLOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of CLOV opened at $5.75 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.