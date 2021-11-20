Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 41,915 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of United States Cellular worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 37.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 104,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 35,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 88.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 60,044 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 426.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 92,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United States Cellular by 36.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on USM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.