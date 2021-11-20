Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CAY opened at GBX 520 ($6.79) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 511.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 430.88. Charles Stanley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 520 ($6.79). The company has a market cap of £271.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

